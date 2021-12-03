DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) & Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Head to Head Comparison

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

20.3% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aytu Biopharma has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 589.19%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A Aytu Biopharma $65.63 million 0.79 -$58.29 million ($4.03) -0.46

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aytu Biopharma -110.57% -26.42% -14.32%

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.