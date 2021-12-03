Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 21,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,668. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.