DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.29 and last traded at 8.26. Approximately 486,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,922,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

