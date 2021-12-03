DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $91.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,297. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,039 shares of company stock worth $17,947,267 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.