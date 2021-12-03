Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00224867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

