Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of DDL traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 201,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

