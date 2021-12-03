Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

