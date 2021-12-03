Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

