DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 39,135 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.26% of Apollo Investment worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $167,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $176,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.