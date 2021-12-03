DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

