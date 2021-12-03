DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,942,370 shares of company stock worth $101,287,606 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

