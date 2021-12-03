DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

