DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 133.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,701 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins by 41.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $370,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

