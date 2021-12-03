DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

