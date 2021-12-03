DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,285 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.46 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.