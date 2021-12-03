DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

