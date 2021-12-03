Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 77,047 shares.The stock last traded at $66.60 and had previously closed at $66.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

