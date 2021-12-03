DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.35 on Monday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

