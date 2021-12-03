DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

