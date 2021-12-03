DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
