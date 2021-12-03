DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

