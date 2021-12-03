Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.80. Doma shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,202 shares changing hands.
DOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92.
In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.
About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.