Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 332,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,613,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

