Domani Wealth LLC Sells 772 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

