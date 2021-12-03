Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $105.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.