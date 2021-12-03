Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,035,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,285,000.

