Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.05. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

