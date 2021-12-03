Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.05. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.