Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.71 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $16.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 3,156,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.83. Domo has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

