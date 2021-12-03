Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

