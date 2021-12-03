Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 54.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 53.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

