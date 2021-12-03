Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

