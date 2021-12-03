Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

