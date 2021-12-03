Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of DCI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.