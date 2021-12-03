Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:DCI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.