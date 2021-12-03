Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

