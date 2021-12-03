Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,929. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

