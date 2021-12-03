DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Financial Review

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68% DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67%

78.6% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.72 billion 9.18 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -177.70 DoubleVerify $243.92 million 20.23 $20.45 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Twitter and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 18 15 0 2.37 DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $71.03, indicating a potential upside of 66.54%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

