Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.