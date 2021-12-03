Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

