Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

