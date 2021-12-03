DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

