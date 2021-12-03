e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELF opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

