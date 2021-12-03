Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 84051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

