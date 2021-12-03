Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $394,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 175.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

ETN stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

