Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $23.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

