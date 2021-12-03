Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

