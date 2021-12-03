Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

