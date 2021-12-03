Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

ECL stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

