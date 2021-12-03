Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.77.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
