Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

