Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 718,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.