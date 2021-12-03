Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.23.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
