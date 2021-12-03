E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 6,397 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.46. 1,118,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,672,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

