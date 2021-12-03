E&G Advisors LP Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.43. 56,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.